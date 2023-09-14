Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, September 14
On today's newscast: Aspen city council once again postponed a vote on the Lumberyard affordable housing project, AspenOUT has extended the application deadline for its new youth leadership and scholarship program, a new statewide poll of Colorado’s Latino voters found economic concerns to be top of mind, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.