Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Thursday, September 21
On today's newscast: CLEER is co-hosting a clean transportation and mobility summit in Glenwood Springs on Thursday, local leaders got a debrief this week on the Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire collaborative, the city of Denver is making some progress on its goal to shelter 1,000 unhoused people by the end of the year, and more.
