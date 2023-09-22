Friday, September 22

On today's newscast: CDOT presented a proposal this week to Eagle and Garfield counties for improving Cottonwood Pass, two Basalt residents are collecting signatures to get the town to scale back redevelopment on Midland Avenue, locally-owned Mi Chola restaurant in Aspen will close its doors in the fall of 2025, and more.

