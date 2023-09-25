Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, September 25
On today's newscast: crews were able to contain a brush fire that forced evacuations in parts of West Glenwood Springs on Saturday, Pitkin County is giving more funds to Response to build a new shelter in Basalt for survivors of domestic abuse, residents are invited to learn about emergency readiness on Wednesday in Aspen’s City Hall, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.