Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Wednesday, September 27
On today's newscast: Aspen’s new de facto speed limit is 15 miles per hour, Roaring Fork School Board candidates will participate in a public forum Tuesday, the Aspen School District is hosting the annual Colorado Western Slope College Fair on Sunday, Aspen Filmfest announced the winner of this year’s audience award, and more.
