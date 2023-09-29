Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, September 29
On today's newscast: A unique Colorado ski resort is now owned by Aspen locals, late Sen. Dianne Feinstein had Aspen connections, a public memorial service will honor Michael Ferrara tomorrow, musician Tony Furtado plays TACAW this weekend, a chef experiments with dessert, and more.
Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.