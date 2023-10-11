Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, October 11
On today's newscast: Aspen School District board candidates addressed some of the controversies in neighboring districts at Tuesday's election forum, Aspen is considering budget requests for its police department and its short-term rental program,
ten residents received this year's “Pitkin County Cares Awards” for community service, and more.
