In 2022, Aspen Public Radio launched an initiative to build, catalog, and archive an original “Sonic ID” audio library to preserve the diverse sound heritage of our mountain communities—and advance the station’s reputation as a community connector and innovator. Aspen Public Radio listeners can hear these audio vignettes on 91.5FM and 88.9FM throughout the broadcast schedule.

Tibetan Buddhist Monks

Aspen Public Radio | By James Barrs
Published July 12, 2023 at 12:11 PM MDT
James Barrs
/
Aspen Public Radio

Tibetan Buddhist Monks from the historic Gaden Shartse Monastery sing a chant in front of the Red Brick Building.

It is the mission of Aspen Tibet to support mind training for all to live in a state of inner peace and wisdom along the path to enlightenment through educational and cultural experiences incorporating Buddhist philosophy and knowledge.

This audio was recorded on June 20, 2023 in Aspen.
Religion
James Barrs
James was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Northwestern University in Chicago, Illinois where he studied Music and English Literature. James started his radio career as a DJ on WNUR 89.3 FM, Northwestern’s student run radio station. Four years later he became the General Manager for WNUR, producing events such as WNUR Transference Festival and Sonic Celluloid.
