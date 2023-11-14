Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, November 14
On today's newscast: Law enforcement and school officials held a safety forum Monday in the wake of a social media threat at the Aspen School District, Garfield County commissioners rejected Hanna Arauza’s appointment to the county’s public library board, about 20 additional migrants have arrived in the Roaring Fork Valley since Friday, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.