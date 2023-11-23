Holiday markets: more than just the pretty things

At this time of year, holiday markets abound in communities around the region, and they're an important opportunity for local artisans to reach new customers. Some are held at old schoolhouses, community centers, or churches, and they feature items of all kinds, in a dazzling array of colors and smells.

When entering the Launchpad, home to Deck the Walls holiday market in Carbondale, visitors are greeted by holiday music, happy chatter, and all manner of art to explore.

In a survey done by Meta last year of over 20,000 small businesses, 25 percent of those small business owners expected to make more than half of their annual revenue during the holiday season, some of them in markets just like this.

I walk past a fragrant display of handmade beeswax candles and collections of ceramic mugs. Nearby, Emma Cooley is restocking her jewelry display while chatting with Debbie Bender. This is both women's first year in this holiday market, and their excitement is infectious.

"I just love having so many eyes on my work, because it's new to me, and it's a lot of fun to just be in here and watching people interact with my work, and getting feedback," said Debbie Bender of Debbie Bender Jewelry.

Emma Cooley's shop is called Emma Jane Studios.

"I feel super honored to be a part of this space, there's such wonderful, high-quality work like everywhere and it just feels wonderful to like, be amongst so many wonderful artists and have people come and like, 'oh my god that's beautiful, that's beautiful' and just appreciate your work and, yeah, value it," she said.

Many holiday markets are only open for a weekend, but this one will run for several weeks, giving the community more time to peruse what's available.

And that's important because even though the holiday sales forecast has the expectation that online sales will rise 7 to 9 percent this year, many customers still like to hold the items in their hands before they buy.

Not to mention, community involvement is part of how many small businesses operate in revenue and in sales, and how they give back.

Data from the U. S. Chamber of Commerce shows that last year two-thirds of small businesses reported making donations of goods, services, or money within their communities.

Not all contributors to holiday markets are small business owners, though.

Often they have full or part-time jobs to supplement their income.

Prices at these kinds of markets can range anywhere from less than $3 to over $250, covering everything from greeting cards to fine jewelry.

Outside of the building, I met two women with paper bags in their arms.

Marty is visiting from Mexico, and Robin is a returning shopper. When asked what she usually gravitates towards... Robin said it's the spices.

"Jen's Roaring Fork Spices," she said.

Marty resisted getting a print-making book at the market, but instead got a jar of maple syrup as a gift for her son and his wife.

"I like to support the little guy basically, you know, that's doing something at home because it's their passion," she said.

Deck the Walls will be closed all day November 22 and 23 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

First Friday, December 1: Open late til 7pm

Friday, December 15: Santa visits The Launchpad from 2-8pm

Saturday, December 16: Day 1 of our Winter Farmers Market, 10am-4pm

Sunday, December 17: Day 2 of our Winter Farmers Market, 11am-4pm

Friday, December 22: Open late til 6pm

Saturday, December 23: Open late til 6pm

Sunday, December 24: Last day of Deck the Walls, open 11am-2pm

Open weekdays through Christmas Eve 10am-5pm, Saturdays 10am-4pm, and Sundays in December 11am-4pm. Thanks for supporting local creatives!

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico including Aspen Public Radio.