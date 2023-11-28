Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, November 28
On today's newscast: City councilors disagree on the scope and scale of Aspen's legislative priorities, Aspen Sister Cities is looking for an English teacher to continue a long tradition of cultural exchange in Japan, workers in Colorado can now start signing up online for more paid time-off through the state, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.