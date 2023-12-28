Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, December 28
On today's newscast: Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is unexpectedly switching congressional districts for the 2024 election, two new winter shelters for migrants are set to open soon in Carbondale, commercial outfitters who want to operate at North Star next year will need to submit a proposal to Pitkin County, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.