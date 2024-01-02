Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, January 2
On today's newscast: an armed man is under arrest after he allegedly broke into the Colorado Supreme Court building, a statewide ban on plastic shopping bags is now in effect, Aspen's utilities department is investigating the cause of Friday's power outage, wolves will likely make their way to the Roaring Fork Valley, and more.
