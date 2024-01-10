© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Marisela Ballesteros makes history as first Indigenous person elected to Gunnison City Council

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Laura Palmisano
Published January 10, 2024 at 2:40 PM MST
Photo Courtesy of Marisela Ballesteros

Marisela Ballesteros is the first Cora Indian and Indigenous person elected to the Gunnison City Council. She successfully ran unopposed for a seat on the Gunnison City Council last year and was sworn into office last month to serve a four-year term. She was also elected mayor pro tem by her fellow council members. She says it's estimated Cora Indians, an indigenous group from Mexico, make up at least one-fourth of Gunnison's Spanish speaking population. For KVNF, Laura Palmisano interviews Ballesteros about her decision to run for office and goals now that she's a city council member.
This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico including Aspen Public Radio.
