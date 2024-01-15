© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading
Live NPR Special Coverage: Iowa Caucuses 2024 at 6 pm MT

Vigil for USFS trees offers closure for some and disappointment for others

KDNK | authorBy Amy Hadden Marsh
publishedDateHeading January 15, 2024 at 7:07 PM MST
Amy Hadden Marsh
/
KDNK
A book placed in a tree at the Aspen-Sopris Ranger District property in downtown Carbondale, during a vigil held on Friday, January 5, 2024.

In Carbondale, community members are calling for the preservation of a group of trees slated for removal as part of redevelopment plans on U.S. Forest Service land.

The Aspen-Sopris Ranger District property was fenced off earlier this month in preparation for the demolition of 1930s-era buildings and likely many surrounding trees.

However, before the fence went up, locals gathered for a vigil on January 5, 2024.

Copyright 2024 KDNK. To see more, visit KDNK.

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico including Aspen Public Radio. It was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and New Mexico including Aspen Public Radio.
tagsHeading
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Amy Hadden Marsh