Vigil for USFS trees offers closure for some and disappointment for others

In Carbondale, community members are calling for the preservation of a group of trees slated for removal as part of redevelopment plans on U.S. Forest Service land.

The Aspen-Sopris Ranger District property was fenced off earlier this month in preparation for the demolition of 1930s-era buildings and likely many surrounding trees.

However, before the fence went up, locals gathered for a vigil on January 5, 2024.

