Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, February 5
On today's newscast: Pitkin County officials are asking drivers to slow down after multiple accidents in Snowmass Canyon over the weekend, Denver Police are investigating a mass shooting that happened early Sunday morning, the Wheeler Advisory Board will meet with Aspen’s City Council this afternoon to discuss topics like funding and programming, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.