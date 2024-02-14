Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, February 14
On today's newscast: the Roaring Fork School District may introduce drug-sniffing dogs on some campuses as early as this spring, a community group is asking Aspen’s city council to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Senate District 5 candidates participated in their first Democratic candidate forum in Basalt, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.