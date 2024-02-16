Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, February 16
On today's newscast: Glenwood Springs becomes first city in the state to approve a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, Garfield County commissioners will consider whether to help Carbondale shelter dozens of new immigrants, Colorado is suing to block a proposed merger of grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, and more.
