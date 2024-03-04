Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, March 4
On today's newscast: the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Colorado's ruling that disqualified Donald Trump from the GOP primary, Basalt Town Council candidates will participate in a forum Monday night, two of Switzerland's top alpine racers dominated the podium at the World Cup in Aspen, and more.
