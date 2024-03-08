© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Lift Lines: Carolyn Stempler

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published March 8, 2024 at 5:42 PM MST
Carolyn Stempler (right) and Alyssa Gonzalez smile for a photo inside the Cliffhouse restaurant at Buttermilk Mountain during an International Women’s Day Lunch on March 8, 2024. Stempler is the executive director of a nonprofit called Women of Winter; Gonzalez is the community development director.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Uphill skiers and snowboarders packed the Cliffhouse at Buttermilk Mountain on Friday for a lunch in celebration of International Women’s Day.

They were greeted by free champagne, giveaways, and a raffle that supported Women of Winter — a nonprofit focused on getting more women, and more women of color, into the snowsports industry. The organization offers scholarships for instructor certifications, avalanche safety classes and other on-mountain programs, and has previously offered a speaker series and mindfulness coaching.

Carolyn Stempler, the executive director of Women of Winter, said it takes collective action and partnerships with major players to ensure everyone feels represented in an industry that’s long been dominated by men.

“We have to collaborate in order for us to make a difference. … We don't see a lot of women leadership in the snowsports industry, and working together we'll be able to make a difference,” she said inside the Cliffhouse, which was packed with an energetic crowd of mostly women.

While Women of Winter is focused on skiing and snowboarding, Stempler believes the work is part of a much larger movement.

“This is such an exciting moment to see such collaboration and excitement about what women can do for this country,” Stempler said. “And this is just one part of what we can do.”

Stempler is also passionate about sharing that message with young kids who are just learning to ski.

“If I can have that impact on a child at age three and a half, then that's my goal,” Stempler said. “That is my passion."
