Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, March 26
On today's newscast: Fire crews and police responded to a building fire at The Gant in Aspen on Tuesday morning, Carbondale trustees will consider passing a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza at their next meeting, The Town of Basalt and the Roaring Fork School District are nearly finished building five solar arrays around town, and more.
