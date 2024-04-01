Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, April 1
On today's newscast: Garfield Re-2 school board member Tony May's attempt to protest his recall election failed, two Democrats and one Republican will make it on the June primary ballots for Senate District 5, a high risk of avalanches prompted race officials to call for a “reverse” route on the Grand Traverse, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.