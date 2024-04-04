Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, April 4
On today's newscast: No new oil and gas leasing will be allowed on the Thompson Divide for the next 20 years, Eagle County is hoping to continue its partnership with a local Spanish-language TV show, state wildlife officials have confirmed the first instance of a livestock killing since wolves were reintroduced earlier this winter, and more.
