Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, May 1
On today's newscast: over 50 people gathered Tuesday to express disapproval over the Garfield County commissioners' decision to take over library board appointments, Pitkin County commissioners awarded transferable development rights to the Aspen Chapel to help keep it on its feet, western leaders gathered this week to discuss how wildfire destabilizes home insurance markets, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.