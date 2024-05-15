Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, May 15
On today's newscast: Colorado is poised to outlaw cellphone use while driving, officials are warning boaters at Ruedi Reservoir to be aware of invasive species to prevent a future infestation, a revamped version of the “Mount Sopris Run-Off” will take place this Sunday, it's "Bonedale Bike Week" in Carbondale, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.