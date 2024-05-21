Governor signs conservation legislation at family-owned orchard in Paonia

Colorado Governor Jared Polis made a brief stop in Paonia, Colorado on Monday for a bill signing hosted by Orchard Valley Farms and Market. The Governor was flanked by State Representative Marc Catlin and State Senator Perry Will.

Polis spoke within a few feet of the rapid flowing North Fork of the Gunnison River where he talked about HB24-1436 that will allow Colorado voters to determine where revenue from sports betting will go.

The second bill signed was SB24-126 - Conservation Easement Income Tax Credit. The governor mentioned how Orchard Valley Farms and Market recently placed 50 acres in Colorado's conservation program.

That story was shared with us via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico including Aspen Public Radio.