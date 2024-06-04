APS2024: Gül Dölen on Psychedelics: Master Keys for Unlocking ‘Critical Periods’

This event was recorded on June 1, 2024 at the Wheeler Opera House, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, and Healing Advocacy Fund.

Dr. Dölen will present evidence to support her hypothesis that psychedelics are the long-sought “master key” for unlocking critical periods across the brain; understanding psychedelics through this framework dramatically expands the scope of disorders (including stroke, autism, and allergy) that might benefit from adjunct therapy with psychedelics, an approach she has dubbed the PHATHOM project (Psychedelic Healing: Adjunct Therapy Harnessing Opened Malleability), learn more at www.phathomproject.org.

Gül Dölen, PhD, MD, is a globally recognized neuroscientist driving research on the brain's interactions with psychedelic substances. A Psychology Professor at UC Berkeley, she holds the Renee & U.S. Marine LCpl Bob Parsons Endowed Chair and contributes to the Berkeley Center for the Science of Psychedelics and Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute. An Adjunct Professor in Neuroscience and Neurology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, Dr. Dölen is a recipient of esteemed honors, including the Joukowsky Family Foundation Outstanding Dissertation Award, Conquer Fragile X Rising Star Award, and Searle Scholars Award.

Click here to explore the entire 2024 Program Book, including speaker bios and additional resources.

The 2024 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium was held on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1, produced by Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center in partnership with the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering showcased expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines.

