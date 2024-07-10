Elvis takes flight at Delta's 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival

Our nation celebrated 248 years of independence and democracy this July.

In honor of that, the City of Delta hosted its second annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival at Confluence Park.

One balloon stood head and shoulders above the rest.

The 105-feet-tall Elvis Tribute Balloon, piloted by Debby Young of Albuquerque, New Mexico, caught the attention of balloon lovers of all ages.

