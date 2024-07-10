© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Elvis takes flight at Delta's 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published July 10, 2024 at 12:43 PM MDT
Elvis takes flight at the second annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival in Delta, Colorado.
Kimela Schlup
/
KVNF
Elvis takes flight at the second annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival in Delta, Colorado.

Our nation celebrated 248 years of independence and democracy this July.

In honor of that, the City of Delta hosted its second annual 4th of July Western Sky Balloon Festival at Confluence Park.

One balloon stood head and shoulders above the rest.

The 105-feet-tall Elvis Tribute Balloon, piloted by Debby Young of Albuquerque, New Mexico, caught the attention of balloon lovers of all ages.

Copyright 2024 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio

This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico including Aspen Public Radio.
Tags
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Lisa Young
Lisa Young is a multimedia journalist living on the Western Slope of Colorado. She currently works as a freelance reporter for KVNF "Mountain Grown Community Radio" in Paonia, Colorado.
See stories by Lisa Young