Wednesday, July 10

On today's newscast: The Roaring Fork Conservancy will get $37,000 from Pitkin County’s Healthy Rivers and Streams Board for its education programs, Pitkin County Commissioners have to decide soon how they’re going to spend $200,000 they’ve set aside for capital contributions to local nonprofit and community organizations, the city of Aspen is considering joining a new regional buydown program for affordable housing, and more.

