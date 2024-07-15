The trial of Alec Baldwin

At the end of actor Alec Baldwin’s trial for involuntary manslaughter, Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled that prosecutors had withheld evidence from the actor and his lawyers. She dismissed the case and said new charges cannot be filed.

It was a stunning end to a long-delayed trial over the shooting death of cinematographer HalynaHutchins. That shooting was on the New Mexico set of Baldwin’s movie, “Rust,” in late 2021.

A prop gun Baldwin was holding fired a live bullet, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza, though Baldwin says he never pulled the trigger. He faced up to 18 months behind bars.

1A’s entertainment correspondent John Horn has been following the trial. He joins us to talk about the case.

We also get intothe new documentary“HOLLYWOODGATE,” which comes out in the U.S. for limited release on July 19th. In the documentary, director Ibrahim Nash’at followsthe Taliban as they take power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

