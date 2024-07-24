© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hundreds of riders flock to Paonia for 35th annual BMW motorcycle rally

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published July 24, 2024 at 6:47 PM MDT
Motorcycles line the edge of a park in Paonia during the 35th annual BMW rally. More than 500 riders attended the event in July, 2024.
Lisa Young
/
KVNF
Motorcycles line the edge of a park in Paonia during the 35th annual BMW rally. More than 500 riders attended the event in July, 2024.

Summertime in one Colorado mountain town means the arrival of over hundreds of motorcyclists from across the country eager to the annual Top of the Rockies BMW rally.

The 35th Top of the Rockies BMW motorcycle rally took place recently in Paonia, Colorado. The four day rally located in the town’s park includes camping and more.

KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young stopped by on the first day of the rally to chat with riders, smell motorcycle exhaust and enjoy the abundant shade in Paonia's Town Park.

Copyright 2024 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio

Tags
Rocky Mountain Community RadioHomepage
Lisa Young
Lisa Young is a multimedia journalist living on the Western Slope of Colorado. She currently works as a freelance reporter for KVNF "Mountain Grown Community Radio" in Paonia, Colorado.
See stories by Lisa Young