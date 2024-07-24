Hundreds of riders flock to Paonia for 35th annual BMW motorcycle rally

Summertime in one Colorado mountain town means the arrival of over hundreds of motorcyclists from across the country eager to the annual Top of the Rockies BMW rally.

The 35th Top of the Rockies BMW motorcycle rally took place recently in Paonia, Colorado. The four day rally located in the town’s park includes camping and more.

KVNF's Senior Reporter Lisa Young stopped by on the first day of the rally to chat with riders, smell motorcycle exhaust and enjoy the abundant shade in Paonia's Town Park.

