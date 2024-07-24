Wednesday, July 24

On today's newscast: forecasters say the haze we’ve been seeing in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys will likely continue for the rest of the week, law enforcement officials say they seized more than 23 pounds of cocaine last Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-70 near Gypsum, Aspenite Jaquelyn Francis confronted the reality of global warming on a 600-mile bike ride, and more.

