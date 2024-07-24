© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
President Biden is delivering an address from the Oval Office of the White House to talk about his decision not to accept the Democratic Party nomination for President. Click here to watch the event live at 6 pm MT.
Local Newscasts
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Wednesday, July 24

Aspen Public Radio
Published July 24, 2024
On today's newscast: forecasters say the haze we’ve been seeing in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys will likely continue for the rest of the week, law enforcement officials say they seized more than 23 pounds of cocaine last Wednesday during a traffic stop on I-70 near Gypsum, Aspenite Jaquelyn Francis confronted the reality of global warming on a 600-mile bike ride, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.
