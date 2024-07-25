Thursday, July 25

On today's newscast: English in Action is asking for $100,000 from Pitkin County to help build a new permanent facility, Aspen’s city council is considering updating its rules about where dogs can be off-leash, the National Audubon Society and the Birdsong Project are partnering with several local nonprofits for a program they’re calling the “Summer of Birds,” and more.

