Explore Booksellers: Crown Jewels Panel Discussion
This event was recorded on August 6, 2024, at Explore Booksellers, in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.
Explore America's natural crown jewels: the oldest trees in the country. A conversation with Environment Colorado Conservation Director Len Montgomery and filmmaker Alex Harus about Harus's new documentary film, produced in partnership with REI and Environment Colorado.