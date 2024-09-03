© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Founding Wu-Tang, classical music, and how RZA keeps evolving

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published September 3, 2024 at 6:24 AM MDT
RZA speaks onstage at the screening for “Enter the Dragon” during the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles, California.
RZA is used to stepping outside the box.

As a founding member of Wu Tang Clan – the rap collective born out of Staten Island in 1992. RZA’s production and lyrics made the group hip hop icons, drawing inspiration from kung-fu films and producing almost everything the group put out in its first four years.

And now, he’s bringing that energy to classical music in his first album since 2008.“A Ballet Through Mud” is an 11-track classical music album based on stories and lyrics from RZA’s childhood.

How does he keep evolving? And what does classical music mean to him?He joins us now from Los Angeles to talk about it.

Arfie Ghedi