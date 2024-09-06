Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, September 6
On today's newscast: the city of Aspen and Pitkin County have agreed to help fund Roaring Fork Safe Passages’ efforts to reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife, a post-apocalyptic musical about the water crisis makes its debut in Aspen today with a drag queen taking center stage, Colorado's cash-for-gas-guzzlers program is getting a big infusion of cash after a successful first year, and more.
