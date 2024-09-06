Friday, September 6

On today's newscast: the city of Aspen and Pitkin County have agreed to help fund Roaring Fork Safe Passages’ efforts to reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife, a post-apocalyptic musical about the water crisis makes its debut in Aspen today with a drag queen taking center stage, Colorado's cash-for-gas-guzzlers program is getting a big infusion of cash after a successful first year, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.