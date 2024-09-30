If You Can Keep It: The stakes of the state Supreme Court elections

You’re probably thinking plenty about the presidential race. It’s September in an election year. It’s natural.

In this “If You Can Keep It” discussion, we’re turning to some consequential races you might not be keeping front of mind: those concerning state supreme courts.

And in 33 states this November, voters will decide their state supreme court’s justices.

Make no mistake, these courts are influential, deciding cases related to their respective state constitutions and electoral questions like whether legislative districts are gerrymandered. And they decide cases related to other major issues at stake around the country.

So how might the races for state supreme courts this year determine the fates of reproductive access, electoral maps, and more?

