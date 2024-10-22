Tuesday, October 22

On today's newscast: Garfield County opts into Prop 123 funds for affordable housing, House District 57 candidates share their stances on gun control, Aspen School District bus drivers report an increase in traffic violations, city-funded public art makes up a chunk of the Red Brick’s budget in Aspen, and more.

