Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, November 14
On today's newscast: The town of Basalt voted to expand its affordable housing categories, Governor Jared Polis and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker are launching a new coalition to protect the democratic process on the state level, fourteen works of fiction with a social impact are semifinalists for the Aspen Words Literary Prize, and more.
Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.