Thursday, November 14

On today's newscast: The town of Basalt voted to expand its affordable housing categories, Governor Jared Polis and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker are launching a new coalition to protect the democratic process on the state level, fourteen works of fiction with a social impact are semifinalists for the Aspen Words Literary Prize, and more.

Tune in for these stories and more every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.