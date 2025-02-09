See Spot run: Photos from a historic Puppy Bowl

Team Fluff fetched the Lombarky Trophy to win the Puppy Bowl on Sunday. The team narrowly snatched a repeat win away from Team Ruff, which tailed by just 2 points for a final score of 68-66.

But it was Team Ruff who earned the Most Valuable Puppy Award. Foxtrot, a border collie who emerged as a clear contender after scoring his second touchdown of the game, earned the honor.

Mercury brought some much-needed levity to the fierce competition. The Great Pyrenees and Maremma Sheepdog mix took home the Underdog Award for being "the chillest dog on the field." The Pittsburgh native enjoyed the action while comfortably splayed out in the middle of the turf.

Charlotte, a cocker spaniel, deserves a special shoutout for scoring a touchdown and a field goal simultaneously — a historic first for the 21-year tradition — for Team Fluff.

The Puppy Bowl, airing annually on Animal Planet, aims to raise awareness of the millions of pets in the U.S. that need adoption.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Ryan Muir / Warner Bros. Discovery / Warner Bros. Discovery Teammates Coto, left, and Zinnia hype each other up.

Ryan Muir / Warner Bros. Discovery / Warner Bros. Discovery Mardi Paws, Sully and Meatball go at it during the Puppy Bowl.

Ryan Muir / Warner Bros. Discovery / Warner Bros. Discovery Unnecessary ruff-ness? Gorby looks on as Trio bites Princess Sophia's uniform.