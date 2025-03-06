The EU backs a big defense package as Zelenskyy confirms talks with the U.S. next week

Updated March 06, 2025 at 18:03 PM ET

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders backed a plan to spend more than $680 billion on defense on Thursday, marking a shift in the 27-country bloc's efforts to protect the continent.

The plan includes about $160 billion in loans and loosens debt restrictions so EU member countries can increase military spending.

A joint statement said the defense of "all EU land, air and maritime borders" contributes to the "security of Europe as a whole, in particular as regards the EU's eastern border, considering the threats posed by Russia and Belarus."

Speaking late Thursday, European Council President António Costa said the member countries "decided to invest in priority areas" such as air defense, missiles, drone and anti-drone systems, artificial intelligence and more.

EU leaders approved the package in an emergency summit, which was called at a time when the United States is pressing Europe to step up its own protection and Russia continues to wage its war on Ukraine. The meeting also followed President Trump's pause on military supplies for Ukraine and intelligence sharing with the country, after a fiery meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House last week.

"A stronger European defense also provides deterrence for Ukraine," Costa said. "Ukraine's security is at the core of Europe's security."

Zelenskyy — a non-EU leader who's seeking membership in the bloc for his country — received a warm welcome from European leaders in Brussels and expressed gratitude for Europe's steadfast support.

"Ukraine is ready to work 24/7 with our partners in the United States and Europe for peace," Zelenskyy later wrote on social media. Next week, he said he plans to visit Saudi Arabia where his team will meet "with our American partners."

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said Thursday that officials are coordinating a meeting with Ukrainians in Saudi Arabia to nail down a framework for a peace deal and a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Greeting Zelenskyy, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen laid out the stakes in stark terms, saying, "Europe faces a clear and present danger, and therefore Europe has to be able to protect itself, to defend itself, as we have to put Ukraine in a position to protect itself and to push for a lasting and just peace."

Former Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren told NPR that European leaders have realized "this might be the moment where we are on our own and we have to make sure that we are secure and that Ukraine does not lose this war and that Russia doesn't win this war of aggression."

She says it's time to declare a "war economy" in Europe, as difficult as it may be to make those political decisions on the budgets of its members.

"These are difficult choices. And you have to explain them to people," she said. "But it has to be done."

As she arrived at the summit, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola suggested that lawmakers at least are ready for these decisions.

"It is about damn time," Metsola said. "This is something that we have been asking for a long time, that the European Union, that Europe is capable of standing up on its own two feet."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said he agreed on the need to ramp up European defense capabilities, but he opted out of a joint statement on support for Ukraine, which had the backing of the 26 other EU leaders.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom — which is not in the EU but is partnering with European leaders on peace plans for Ukraine — sent its defense secretary to Washington, D.C., to talk to the Trump administration about reinstating Ukraine aid and intelligence sharing.

Michele Kelemen contributed reporting from Washington, D.C. Lauren Frayer contributed from London.

Copyright 2025 NPR