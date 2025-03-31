Monday, March 31

On today's newscast: President Trump’s tariffs on some Canadian goods have reached the Roaring Fork Valley, Mountain Rescue Aspen helped evacuate someone at the Lindley Hut, Colorado is close to having some of the strictest gun-ownership laws in the country, Aspen Film’s 34th annual Shortsfest begins Monday at the Wheeler, and more.

