Tuesday, April 1

On today's newscast: Voters in Aspen and Glenwood Springs have until 7 p.m. on Tuesday to cast their ballots in two city council elections, Habitat for Humanity is seeking funds from Pitkin County to build a housing production and workforce training facility in Rifle, Response is hosting a storytelling event with survivors of domestic and sexual abuse at TACAW, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website , or wherever you get your podcasts.