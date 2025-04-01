Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, April 1
On today's newscast: Voters in Aspen and Glenwood Springs have until 7 p.m. on Tuesday to cast their ballots in two city council elections, Habitat for Humanity is seeking funds from Pitkin County to build a housing production and workforce training facility in Rifle, Response is hosting a storytelling event with survivors of domestic and sexual abuse at TACAW, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.