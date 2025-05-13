Statewide call-in show on the Colorado legislative session

The Colorado legislative session has wrapped for the year, and lawmakers tackled big issues, from immigrant protections to major gun reforms.

On Friday, May 9, Rocky Mountain Community Radio hosted a statewide call-in show to review the session. Our panel of reporters included KUNC reporter Lucas Brady Woods, Bente Birkeland of CPR, and Jesse Paul of the Colorado Sun, all members of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance.

This show was broadcast live on KDNK, KBUT, KSUT, KVNF, and Colorado Public Radio.

