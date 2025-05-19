Monday, May 19

On today's newscast: As mobile home parks in the Roaring Fork Valley work toward ownership, Mountain Mobile Home Park in Glenwood Springs received a $1.5 million loan from the city last week, a couple of Coloradans were at the Supreme Court last week to hear the historic arguments dealing with birthright citizenship and the power of lower court judges, one company in our region is partnering with private property owners to help people access more public lands, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website , or wherever you get your podcasts.