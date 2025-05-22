Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, May 22
On today's newscast: Local health providers are worried about access to abortion pills, the Aspen School District is considering cost-cutting and ballot measures to rebuild its reserve funds, a new employer-based child care facility is coming to the CMC Spring Valley Campus next year, Independence Pass will open ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and more.
