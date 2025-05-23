Provision to sell public lands in Nevada and Utah stripped from ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act’

The change comes two weeks after Republican Congressmembers Mark Amodei of Nevada and Celeste Maloy of Utah introduced the measure to sell off public lands in their respective states for development and affordable housing. The move received strong opposition from advocates, Democrats, and some Republicans, including Representative Ryan Zinke of Montana, who served as the Secretary of Interior during President Donald Trump’s first term.

In fact, shortly after Amodei and Maloy’s last-minute amendment, Zinke formed the bipartisan Public Lands Caucus with Democratic Representative Gabe Vasquez of New Mexico. The Montana Congressman’s clear-cut opposition to the amendment led the charge to strip public land sales out of the “ One Big Beautiful Bill Act. ”

In a statement, Zinke said, in part, “I do not support the widespread sale or transfer of public lands. Once the land is sold, we will never get it back.”

Conservationists are calling it a win for all Americans.

“The precedent that this would have set for the way public lands are managed across the United States would have been a horrific one to set,” said Olivia Tanager, director of the Sierra Club Toiyabe Chapter. “We know that public lands are held in perpetuity for future generations.”

Tanager added that Zinke’s leadership “really demonstrated that people across political spectrums care deeply about our public places, about our ecosystems.”

While the threat of selling public lands is over for now, Congressman Amodei said in a press release he will “continue to push for the responsible management of underused lands in Nevada,” adding, “The fight is far from over.”

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Colorado and KANW in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.