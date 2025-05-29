'It girl' golfer remembered, decades after her death

She was called the IT girl of women's golf in the Great Gatsby era. Miriam Burns won the 1927 Women's Amateur championship. She retired fromcompetitive golf in 1930 when she was 26, died at 47 and was laid to rest in an unmarked Kansas city grave. That all changes on May 30th when a headstone will be placed on her grave during a memorial service that will include golf great Tom Watson and family members of Burns only grandson

