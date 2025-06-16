Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, June 16
On today's newscast: 'No Kings' protestors in Glenwood Springs spoke out against a range of issues from immigration enforcement to health care cuts, Alpine Legal Services is hosting a series of bilingual presentations this week, free summer meals for youth are returning to the valley this summer, Republicans in Congress are again pushing to sell public lands, and more.
