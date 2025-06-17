© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Local Newscasts
Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

Tuesday, June 17

On today's newscast: A Glenwood Springs resident and cyclist was found dead on the side of Highway 82, Aspen One announced its contributing funds to help nearly 500 residents of two mobile home parks purchase their land, the state’s wildlife commission has decided not to kill any additional wolves for now, a jury found that My Pillow CEO defamed a former executive at a Colorado voting systems company, and more.

