Tuesday, June 17

On today's newscast: A Glenwood Springs resident and cyclist was found dead on the side of Highway 82, Aspen One announced its contributing funds to help nearly 500 residents of two mobile home parks purchase their land, the state’s wildlife commission has decided not to kill any additional wolves for now, a jury found that My Pillow CEO defamed a former executive at a Colorado voting systems company, and more.

